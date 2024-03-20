Explained | How a third-party candidate could put Trump in the White House

New York: Democrats and Republicans dominate the US two-party political system, but independent candidates like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other third-party challengers could have a major impact in this year's presidential election.

Reuters spoke to a dozen strategists who are gaming out how a third candidate could land in the unusual US electoral college system.

Early scenarios show a third-party candidate is likely to take more votes from President Joe Biden than former President Donald Trump. Even narrow margins could make a difference in a handful of battleground states that are decided by a thin sliver of votes and could go Democrat or Republican.

Those states are crucial in amassing the 270 electoral college votes needed for victory.

Narrow margins and RFK Jr.

November's most important battleground states are Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina. In the 2020 election, Biden won all these states except North Carolina; they were all decided by less than 3 per cent of the vote.

Kennedy is running on a platform of limiting US intervention in foreign conflicts, cheaper housing and reining in corporate power, and has positioned himself as an outsider alternative to Biden and Trump. He has the support of 15 per centof registered voters, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll shows.

Even a fraction of that support could be meaningful in the battleground states, which allocate all their electoral votes to the candidate who gets the most individual votes. Strategists are zeroing in on Pennsylvania, which has 19 electoral votes, and where Biden won with just 50 per cent of overall votes in 2020 versus Trump's 48.8 per cent.

If Biden loses Pennsylvania, he'd need a repeat win of Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan to get to 270. If he loses Georgia, too, then Trump wins the White House.

It could be an echo of the 2000 election, when third-party candidate Ralph Nader ran as an alternative to Democrat Al Gore and Republican George Bush, some strategists say. Nader was polling at about 5 per cent, recalls Seth Masket, a political science professor at the University of Denver.

"In the end, he only pulled about 3 per cent of the vote in Florida. But that proved to be enough," Masket said. Bush and Gore's vote margin in Florida was so narrow that the dispute went to the Supreme Court, which ultimately decided the election for Bush.

Trump's hard floor