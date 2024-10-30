Explained | How do Trump and Harris differ on energy policy?

The U.S. has become the world’s largest oil and gas producer in recent years thanks to a drilling boom in fields like the Permian Basin under Texas and New Mexico.

This happened under the watch of Democratic President Joe Biden, even as he sought to advance the nation’s most ambitious climate agenda that included historic subsidies for solar, wind, and other clean energy technologies as well as regulations to curb greenhouse gas pollution.

Trump’s campaign says Trump paved the way for the boom by slashing red tape during his term in the White House. It argues Trump could expand US dominance in fossil fuel production in a second term by rolling back Biden’s climate initiatives.

Harris, by contrast, says high oil and gas production are beneficial to the US energy transition by keeping consumer prices low at a time the country is investing in a shift to lower emissions energy sources.

She has also said she no longer supports a ban on fracking, the drilling technology that has unlocked much of the new US production, a reversal from her stance during her 2020 run for the White House.