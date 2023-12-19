Explained | How Houthi attacks in the Bab al-Mandab Strait have hit global trade

London: Yemen's Houthis have been targeting vessels in the southern Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait in attacks that the Iran-aligned group says aim to support the Palestinians as Israel and Hamas wage war.

The attacks have disrupted global trade flows, with shipping firms and oil companies saying they would avoid the Suez Canal, adding to freight costs and making voyages longer as vessels opt to circumnavigate the African continent instead.

Why are the Houthis attacking ships?

* The attacks are in support of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas fighting Israel in the Gaza Strip.

* The Gaza war has drawn in the United States and its allies on the side of Israel, and Iran and its Arab proxy forces on the side of Hamas, raising the risk of a wider Middle East conflict.

* The Houthis, who control most of Yemen, said they will target all ships heading to Israel, regardless of their nationality, and warn all international shipping companies against dealing with Israeli ports.

What ships have the Houthis targeted?

* Dec. 18: The M/V Swan Atlantic is attacked in the southern Red Sea by multiple projectiles launched from Houthi-held territory, US officials told Reuters.

* Dec. 16: the U.S. Central Command says its guided missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) shot down 14 drones launched by Houthis over the Red Sea.

* Dec. 15: A projectile launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen strikes the Liberia-flagged, German-owned Al Jasrah ship, causing a fire but no injuries, a US defence official says.

* Dec. 15: Maersk denies a Houthi claim that the militia carried out a drone strike on a Maersk vessel sailing towards Israel, but says the tanker was targeted by a missile. Shipping sources say that vessels operated by Maersk Tankers have the option to re-route via the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa due to the worsening security situation in the Red Sea.