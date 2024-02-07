Explained | How Indonesia holds the world's biggest single-day election

Indonesia holds simultaneous presidential and legislative elections on Feb. 14. Here's what to expect on the day and in the aftermath.

WHAT'S BEING DECIDED?

In the world's biggest single-day election, Indonesians will choose a new president and vice president, a parliament, and lawmakers among 20,000 administrative posts across the country.

Each voter will on five ballot papers choose their preferred presidential and vice presidential pairing, lawmakers at the national, provincial, and regency level, and a regional senator to advise the national parliament.

WHAT WILL ELECTION DAY LOOK LIKE?

There are roughly 205 million registered voters and turnout in past elections has been about 75 per cent, according to the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, a US-based organisation that provides technical support for elections.

Voters have a six-hour window to cast their ballots. Indonesia has three timezones and the first polls, in the east, open at 2200 GMT on Feb. 13, and all will be closed by 0600 GMT on Feb. 14. Voting booths will be overseen by election officials, party members and independent observers to safeguard against manipulation. Polls must be closed nationwide before counting can begin.

Voters cast a secret ballot and dip fingers in indelible ink to prevent duplicate voting.