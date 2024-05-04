Explained | How US campus protests over Gaza differ from Vietnam War era

Tone-deafness and hard hats

Biden's first comments on the escalating protests have sparked fresh allegations that he's tone deaf to the issues, just as Arab American and Muslim activists say the White House hasn't listened to their concerns about support for Israel.

"There is a right to protest, but not a right to cause chaos," Biden said.

Shortly after the Kent State shootings, Nixon invited to the White House a group of construction workers after the so-called Hard Hat Riot, when 400 construction workers and 800 office workers attacked some 1,000 demonstrators in New York City.

More racial, gender dversity

In 1970, there were some 7.2 million students enrolled in college in the US and women accounted for 41 per cent of students, while Black students were just 7 per cent of the total.

Now, the US has over 15 million undergraduate students, with white students accounting for about 41 per cent, Latino students 18 per cent, Black students 11per cent and Asian students 6 per cent, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Women outnumber men on college campuses.

While the women’s movement and the civil rights movements were also boiling over in the late 1960s, the groups were less integrated and more at odds than today, said Jim Zogby, a Vietnam era protester and founder of the Arab American Institute.

“This is an intersectional generation. It’s the same kids who were leading the Black Lives Matter movement or the women's march or the protests against the Muslim ban or the gun safety rally," he said.

Democrat divisions

Then, as now, there are sharp divides between generations, including in the Democratic Party.

Democratic strategist James Carville, 79, on Sunday warned protesters in a viral and profanity-laden video on X that they could help Trump win a second term by dividing the party.

A YouGov poll released Thursday showed that 53 per cent of adults felt that college administrators' decision to suspend and expel some pro-Palestinian protesters was "about right" or "not harsh enough." That number jumps to 68 per cent for those aged 65 and over.

Dilara Sayeed, President of the Muslim Civic Coalition, a Chicago-based non-profit, said the party is still out of touch with its electorate of young voters and people of color.

"The government had a policy that young people and Americans of color disagreed with - using our tax dollars and sending troops to go fight in a war we didn't agree with," Sayeed said. "That's where we are now."

Abbas Alawieh, a former senior congressional aide and community organizer who helped lead Michigan's "Uncommitted" campaign, said the party's leadership was at grave risk of repeating the mistakes of the Vietnam era.

"In 1968, one of the great failures of the party establishment was that they ignored anti-war youth and continued the horrific war in Vietnam and alienated young voters, and I feel like they're at risk of doing the same thing," he said.

The Biden campaign is engaging actively with young voters, spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg said, noting that those efforts were launched months earlier than in the previous election cycle.

Biden has also been endorsed by 15 youth vote groups, who will hire hundreds of organizers and mobilize hundreds of thousands of volunteers, the campaign said.

Matt Hill, spokesperson for the Democratic National Convention, underscored the importance of peaceful protest to American democracy, arguing that the convention would highlight what he called "the unity and excitement of Democrats ... in stark contrast to the chaos and extremism stewing in the GOP."