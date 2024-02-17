Explained | How will Trump pay his $355 million civil fraud judgment?

Is Trump financially able to pay the full judgement?

The ban on applying for loans from banks registered or chartered in New York could severely restrict Trump's ability to raise cash.

In addition to the $354.9 million judgment in the civil fraud case, Trump must pay $83 million in damages to writer E. Jean Carroll after a jury found he defamed her when he denied raping her in the 1990s.

Another Manhattan jury in May 2023 ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million in damages after a trial in a separate defamation and sexual assault case that she brought.

Trump has denied raping Carroll. He is appealing the first verdict and has said he will appeal the second.

Trump's portfolio could see a major windfall if he were to sell his stake in his social media platform Truth Social, the value of which has soared as his bid to return to the White House gathers steam.

Trump's stake in the company, Trump Media & Technology Group, is now worth about $4 billion, based on trading in the shares of a black-check acquisition vehicle that has agreed to merge with it. If the deal closes, Trump would be able to sell his shares in the combined company six months later.

US financial regulators gave the deal a green light this week, raising the prospect it could close in the first half of 2024.