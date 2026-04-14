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Explained | Israel and Lebanon are holding talks

Both sides are under pressure from Trump to end the fighting, a demand by Iran in parallel talks brokered by Pakistan.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 10:01 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 10:01 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelDonald TrumpWest AsiaLebanonwar

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