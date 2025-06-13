Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Explained | Key facilities in Iran's nuclear programme

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes are aimed at hurting Iran's nuclear infrastructure, ballistic missile factories and military capabilities.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 04:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 04:12 IST
World newsIranExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us