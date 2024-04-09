Explained | Key issues in South Korea's election and how it works

Seoul: South Korea will hold legislative elections on Wednesday to decide the make-up of its 300-strong National Assembly, with most polls suggesting an outcome that will do little to break the deadlock that has gripped the divided government.

Why does the election matter?

The election comes nearly two years after conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol won the 2022 presidential election defeating Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party by 0.73 per cent - the slimmest margin in South Korean history.

South Korea has a powerful presidential system, checked and balanced by the assembly which can pass or stop bills.

Yoon has a separate five-year term and is not up for election this time, but the vote is seen as a referendum on the president and his bitter rival Lee.

Yoon has suffered from low approval ratings for months and will further lose momentum if his People Power Party (PPP) performs poorly in the election. The parliament is currently dominated by the DP which holds 142 out of 297 seats, and allies with smaller opposition parties to hold the majority.

"With the opposition-led parliament, it has been hard to make a policy push or achievement over the last two years. Without change during the rest of his term, it would be extremely hard to do his job," said Lee Jun-han, professor of political science at Incheon National University.

Early voting on two days last week reached a turnout of 31.28 per cent, a record high for a legislative election, the National Election Commission said.