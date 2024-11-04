Explained | Key races to watch as Republicans defend narrow House majority

Democrats are aiming to seize back several districts in this deeply Democratic state in their quest to recapture the House majority.

New York's 4th Congressional District voted for Democrat Joe Biden by 5 percentage points in 2020, but sent Republican US Representative Anthony D'Esposito, a former New York City police officer, to Congress in 2022 amid a wave of fear about crime. He will again face off against Laura Gillen, an attorney who lost to him by 3 percentage points in 2022.

New York's 17th District was the scene of one of 2022’s biggest upsets, when Representative Sean Patrick Maloney - head of the Democrats' House campaign arm - lost his own race.

Republican Representative Mike Lawler is now defending the seat he flipped against former Democratic Representative Mondaire Jones, who represented much of the district before lines were redrawn.

In the Hudson Valley, Representative Marc Molinaro, a moderate Republican who has worked to build a reputation of bipartisanship, is defending his seat in the 19th District against Josh Riley, who lost by just 1.6 percentage point in 2022.