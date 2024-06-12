Explained | South Africa is forming a unity government. What happens next?

Johannesburg: The African National Congress (ANC), which lost its 30-year-old parliamentary majority in last month's vote, must now share power for the first time since the end of white minority rule if it wants to continue governing South Africa.

Having opted for a government of national unity over a traditional coalition formation, the party of the late Nelson Mandela is racing to cobble together a patchwork bloc made up of its erstwhile rivals.

Here is a timeline of what to expect next:

What's happening now?

The ANC has until the first session of the new parliament, scheduled for Friday, June 14 to forge its new political alliances before lawmakers sit to choose a president, who is expected to be from the ANC as the largest party.

Given its poor election performance, the ANC will need to bring in at least one large rival among its prospective partners.

It is talking to parties spanning the political landscape, from the free-marketeer Democratic Alliance (DA) to the Marxist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). But major ideological differences and in some cases long-standing animosity are complicating matters.