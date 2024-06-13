Explained | The global fight over climate change funding

Worsening climate change and lagging clean energy investments in developing nations mean estimates for the funds needed have ballooned in size since countries agreed the first climate finance goal.

The UN points to an independent report from 2023 which estimated $2.4 trillion of investments per year are needed by 2030 in developing countries - excluding China - to meet climate goals and protect their societies from extreme weather.

That would be a four-fold increase from current levels. It includes public finance, as well as private finance and funding from sources including development banks.

Ahead of COP29, some countries have proposed numbers for the new goal.

The Arab group of countries, which includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt, suggest a UN target of $1.1 trillion per year, with $441 billion coming directly from developed country governments in grants.

India, African countries and small island nations have also said more than $1 trillion should be raised per year, but with mixed views on how much of this should come from government coffers.

Discussions are circling around the idea of a two-layer goal: combining a bigger outer goal that includes all global climate finance - from development bank loans, to private funding - and a smaller, core target for public money from wealthy countries' governments.

The developed countries expected to take the lead in providing the funding have yet to suggest a number they would accept, although the US and EU each say the new goal must exceed the previous $100 billion target.