Explained | The military significance of India's airstrip development in Mauritius

Despite assertions by Mauritian officials that the development is purely for security enhancement, protests have erupted locally, alleging a compromise of national sovereignty. Opposition parties have accused successive governments of capitulating to New Delhi's interests. Suspicions also linger regarding Beijing's involvement in stoking anti-Indian sentiments within Mauritius.

Prime Minister Jugnauth vehemently refuted claims of relinquishing sovereignty, attributing opposition to misinformation. He emphasised the confidentiality clause in the 2015 MoU, shielding specific details from public disclosure. Additionally, Jugnauth reiterated India's consistent support for Mauritius, citing past collaborations during crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic and environmental disasters.

India's substantial contributions to Mauritius' infrastructural development, including healthcare and transportation, underscore the depth of bilateral relations. Despite apprehensions, New Delhi's involvement signifies a broader regional strategy aimed at countering China's expanding influence, while reaffirming its commitment to bolstering maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.

(With DHNS inputs)