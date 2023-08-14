Explained | The role of special counsels in the US

The appointment of an outside prosecutor to investigate President Joe Biden's son Hunter means there are now three special counsel inquiries that could figure prominently in next year's election.

Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped David Weiss on Friday to review whether Hunter Biden violated federal tax and gun laws. Weiss signaled that he would likely take the president's son to trial.

Earlier, Garland appointed Jack Smith to investigate matters related to President Donald Trump's efforts to cling to power after he lost the 2020 election and classified documents found in the Florida estate where he lives.

Garland also named a special counsel to review classified documents found in Biden's home.