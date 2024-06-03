Explained | What are the criminal charges and likely defense in Hunter Biden's gun trial?

What are the charges?

Hunter Biden was charged in September by US Special Counsel David Weiss with three felonies stemming from his purchase and possession of a Colt Cobra .38 revolver in October 2018.

The first two charges overlap. He is accused of making a false statement material to a firearms sale and making a false statement in a firearms transaction record.

Prosecutors contend he committed a crime when he ticked a box indicating "no" next to a question asking if he was an unlawful user of a controlled substance or addicted to a controlled substance.

The third charge is that Hunter Biden violated a law that bars users of illegal drugs or drug addicts from possessing a firearm.

He was separately charged with tax crimes in California in December, also brought by Weiss. Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty in that case which is scheduled to go to trial in September.