Explained | What caused a plane to fall from the sky in Brazil?

If the system that warns of icing malfunctioned, the pilots should have been able to see ice on the wings and windshield wipers, they said. And if the system to break up the ice malfunctioned, pilots could have lowered the plane's altitude, where warmer air would have melted the ice. "We're talking about Brazil here, not Antarctica," Cox said. The temperature on the ground where the plane crashed was around 63 degrees.