Explained | What happens if Joe Biden drops out of the US Presidential Election race?

President Joe Biden, currently ill with Covid-19, is facing increasing pressure from the Democrats to drop out of the US presidential election race, with major names such as Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, among others, calling for the 81-year-old's withdrawal.

Biden's repeated attempts to inspire confidence among his party members have thus far failed, and if reports are to be believed, the 81-year-old is slated to make a "major announcement" on his presidential bid on Friday night.

"People close to top Democrats said Thursday that it now appeared it was a matter of when—not if—Biden bows out of the presidential race. In the past day or so, former President Barack Obama has told friends who have called him that Biden’s path to victory is narrow, according to people familiar with the calls," The New York Times reported.

In light of this development, we take a look at what'll happen if Biden drops out.