Explained | What happens in a UK national election?

How does the electoral system work?

The country is split into 650 constituencies. In each constituency, voters elect a local candidate who will then take up a seat in parliament. Voters get to choose one candidate on their ballot paper and the candidate with the most votes wins.

Candidates typically represent a larger political party.

The winning line for any political party is 326 seats. The leader of the party which crosses that line would then be able to form a government and become prime minister.