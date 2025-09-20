<p>Recently US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> signed a proclamation that will raise the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/trumpannounces-usd-100000-h1-b-visa-fee-in-move-that-could-impact-indian-workers-in-us-3736771">fee for H1-B visas</a> to a staggering $100,000 annually, the latest in the administration’s efforts to crack down on immigration.</p><p>Additionally, the US Department of Labour have announced the launch of Project Firewall, that will aim at protecting the rights and wages, jobs of American workers. </p><p><strong>Let us take a look at what is Project Firewall, and how it will affect Indians:</strong></p><p>Under the Firewall Project, while hiring people, priority will be given to Americans who qualify for the job. The employers will be held accountable if H-1B visa process is misused.</p><p>US Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer said that new project will ensure that no employers abuse the H-1B visas.</p><p>Calling American workers as the "most valuable resource," Lori said that the project will "end practices that leave Americans in dust," as <a href="https://www.livemint.com/news/us-news/h1b-visa-update-what-is-project-firewall-how-will-this-america-first-policy-impact-indians-with-us-work-permit-11758331910208.html">reported </a>by the <em>Mint</em>.</p><p>The project will ensure that highly skilled jobs are given to Americans first. </p>.US President Trump says abuse of H-1B programme a ‘national security threat’.<p>The move is aimed at protecting American workers while ensuring that companies have a pathway to hire "truly extraordinary people" and bring them to the United States.</p><p><strong>How will the project affect Indians?</strong></p><p>The move is said to have possible impact on Indian technology workers who are hired by tech companies and others on H1-B visas.</p><p>The visas are valid for three years and can be renewed for another three years.</p><p>If a company sponsors an employee for the Green Card, the visas can be renewed till the permanent residency comes through. However, the new move can affect Indians who are on work visas as they have to wait for Green Cards. Now they will have to see whether they can stay in the US if their companies decide not to pay the $ 100,000 fee annually required to retain the visas, which puts them in a difficult situation.</p>.<p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>