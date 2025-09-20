Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Explained | What is America's Project Firewall and how will it affect Indians?

US Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer said that new project will ensure that no employers abuse the H-1B visas.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 07:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 07:13 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us