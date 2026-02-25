<p>On the eve of Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Narendra%20Modi">Narendra Modi’s</a> visit to Israel, his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu proposed a new geopolitical idea called as “Hexagon of Alliances.” The pitch seems to name India as one of the bloc’s core members.</p><p><strong>What is the ‘Hexagon of Alliances’?</strong></p><p>Netanyahu has described the West Asia as being caught between what he calls “radical axes” -- led by Iran-aligned Shia groups, and another involving radical Sunni formations. As a counterweight, he says he envisions a six-sided network of countries that share common security concerns and strategic interests.</p><p>In his public remarks so far, Netanyahu has explicitly named India, Israel, and two Mediterranean states -- Greece and Cyprus. Beyond these four, Netanyahu suggested that other Arab, African, and Asian partners could be folded in, though he did not identify them.</p><p>According to him, this grouping would work together to counter what he labels the “radical Shia axis,” centred on Iran, and an “emerging radical Sunni axis.” He pointed to Iran’s network of regional allies -- including armed groups in Iraq, the Popular Mobilisation Forces, Kataib Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen, and Hezbollah in Lebanon -- as examples of the threat he believes the Hexagon should address.</p>.Modi 2-day visit to Israel | Trade, defence & security on agenda.<p>Among the countries he mentioned, India stands out not just for its size and global position, but for its growing strategic ties across West Asia. Israel sees New Delhi as an important security and technology partner, and India also maintains stable relationships with major Arab states. In Netanyahu’s framing, this makes India a crucial anchor for any future regional security arrangement.</p><p>India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in its statement announcing Modi’s State visit to Israel on February 25–26, said the two leaders are expected to exchange views on “regional and global issues of mutual interest.” While the MEA has not commented on the Hexagon proposal itself, the timing of Netanyahu’s pitch is notable.</p>