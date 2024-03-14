Explained | What is Britain's new extremism definition?

Britain unveiled a new definition of extremism on Thursday to counter a surge in hate crimes, raising some concerns it would inhibit free speech and unfairly target Muslim groups.

WHY IS THE GOVERNMENT DOING THIS?

The previous definition was in a 2011 counter-terrorism strategy programme known as Prevent. The government said this needed to be updated after a surge in antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate crimes since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

Earlier this month Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that Islamist and far-right extremists were seeking to undermine Britain's democracy.

Communities minister Michael Gove, whose department has produced the new definition, said a more precise version was needed to address the threat.

Currently, no groups have been defined as extremist.