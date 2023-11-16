Explained | What is happening at Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital and why?

With Israel on Thursday announcing that its forces were operating in and around Gaza's biggest hospital, Dar al-Shifa, following allegations that Hamas was using the hospital as a secret military command centre, a veil of uncertainty has shrouded Gaza and the fate of hundreds of patients and other war-afflicted people who are currently housed inside the hospital.
Israeli troops raided the hospital in the early hours of Wednesday and have been deepening their search, the army said.
"The troops continue to search the hospital in a precise, intelligence-based, manner," army spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at a press briefing late on Wednesday.
"We will continue to do so, to gather further information, to discover additional assets, and to expose the terror activities within the hospital."
Hamas-affiliated Shehab news agency reported early on Thursday that Israeli tanks raided the hospital from the complex's southern side and that gunfire was heard in the area.
Why has Israel entered Al-Shifa Hospital?
Dar al-Shifa Hospital is the largest medical establishment and central hospital in the Gaza Strip, located in the neighbourhood of northern Rimal in Gaza City.
Israel has long claimed that Hamas militants have stored weapons and are running a command centre in tunnels beneath the hospital buildings. They also say that Hamas’ use of the hospital is its way of defending itself with ‘human shields’.
US President Joe Biden backed its claims by saying that Hamas was committing war crimes by having its military headquarters under the hospital.
Hamas has denied these allegations and dismissed all the latest army statements.
The IDF recently released a video footage featuring Israeli military spokesperson Jonathan Conricus who claimed that countless weapons belonging to Hamas have been uncovered in the Shifa Hospital's MRI building.
The video shows three black bags containing assault rifles, grenades, Hamas uniforms and jackets.
However, all these claims apart, the Israeli army has not yet been able to produce any evidence of Hamas-run tunnels or a secret military command centre under the hospital.
Israel began its campaign against Hamas after militants rampaged through southern Israel on October 7. Israel says 1,200 people were killed and some 240 people taken hostage in the deadliest day of its 75-year-old history.
