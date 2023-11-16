Explained | What is happening at Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital and why?

With Israel on Thursday announcing that its forces were operating in and around Gaza's biggest hospital, Dar al-Shifa, following allegations that Hamas was using the hospital as a secret military command centre, a veil of uncertainty has shrouded Gaza and the fate of hundreds of patients and other war-afflicted people who are currently housed inside the hospital.

Israeli troops raided the hospital in the early hours of Wednesday and have been deepening their search, the army said.

"The troops continue to search the hospital in a precise, intelligence-based, manner," army spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at a press briefing late on Wednesday.

"We will continue to do so, to gather further information, to discover additional assets, and to expose the terror activities within the hospital."