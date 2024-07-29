Explained | What is happening with Venezuela's contested election

Caracas: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro claimed victory in the country's presidential election in the early hours of Monday morning, even as the country's opposition said its candidate Edmundo Gonzalez was the victor and it had the polling to prove it.

What happened with the count?

The country's electoral authority (CNE) said just after midnight on Monday that Maduro had won a third six-year term with 51 per cent of the vote.

The authority said Gonzalez won 44 per cent, but opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said opposition candidate Gonzalez had secured 70 per cent of the vote and that multiple independent exit polls and quick counts decisively showed his victory.

Gonzalez said he was not calling for supporters to take to the streets or commit any acts of violence and Machado said the opposition has copies of about 40 per cent of voting records.

Edison Research, known for its polling of US elections, had predicted in an exit poll that Gonzalez would win 65 per cent of the vote, while Maduro would win 31 per cent.