Explained | What is known about the attacks in Russia's Dagestan?

The attacks

- Just before 6 pm local time (1500 GMT) on Sunday, gunmen with automatic weapons attacked an Orthodox church and a synagogue in Derbent, home to an ancient Jewish community and a UNESCO World Heritage site, the interior ministry said.

- Russian media carried footage of the synagogue on fire. Izvestia newspaper said two gunmen ran into the Orthodox church, tried to set fire to its main icon and then opened fire.

- At the same time, gunmen also attacked a traffic police post in the local capital of Makhachkala, about 125 km (75 miles) north of Derbent, the ministry said.

- Gun battles ensued between law enforcement agencies and the attackers. There was heavy shooting around the Assumption Cathedral in Makhachkala and reports of gunfire on a beach. Repeated automatic gunfire rang out across both cities.

- A counter-terrorism regime that allows authorities greater powers to clamp down on people's movement and communications was declared in the region overnight before being lifted early Monday.