Explained | What is LockBit, the cybercrime gang hacking some of the world’s largest organisations?

By Jennifer Medbury and Paul Haskell-Dowland for The Conversation

Joondalup, Australia: While ransomware incidents have been occurring for more than 30 years, only in the last decade has the term “ransomware” appeared regularly in popular media.

Ransomware is a type of malicious software that blocks access to computer systems or encrypts files until a ransom is paid.

Cybercriminal gangs have adopted ransomware as a get-rich-quick scheme. Now, in the era of “ransomware as a service”, this has become a prolific and highly profitable tactic. Providing ransomware as a service means groups benefit from affiliate schemes where commission is paid for successful ransom demands.

Although only one of the many gangs operating, LockBit has been increasingly visible, with several high-profile victims recently appearing on the group’s website.

So what is LockBit? Who has fallen victim to them? And how can we protect ourselves from them?

What, or who, is LockBit?

To make things confusing, the term LockBit refers to both the malicious software (malware) and to the group that created it.

LockBit first gained attention in 2019. It’s a form of malware deliberately designed to be secretly deployed inside organisations, to find valuable data and steal it.

But rather than simply stealing the data, LockBit is a form of ransomware. Once the data has been copied, it is encrypted, rendering it inaccessible to the legitimate users. This data is then held to ransom – pay up, or you’ll never see your data again.

To add further incentive for the victim, if the ransom is not paid, they are threatened with publication of the stolen data (often described as double extortion). This threat is reinforced with a countdown timer on LockBit’s blog on the dark web.

Little is known about the LockBit group. Based on their website, the group doesn’t have a specific political allegiance. Unlike some other groups, they also don’t limit the number of affiliates:

We are located in the Netherlands, completely apolitical and only interested in money. We always have an unlimited amount of affiliates, enough space for all professionals.

It does not matter what country you live in, what types of language you speak, what age you are, what religion you believe in, anyone on the planet can work with us at any time of the year.

Notably, LockBit have rules for their affiliates. Examples of forbidden targets (victims) include:

Critical infrastructure institutions where damage to the files could lead to death (such as hospitals) post-Soviet countries such as Armenia, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

Other ransomware providers have also claimed they won’t target institutions like hospitals – but this doesn’t guarantee victim immunity.

Earlier this year a Canadian hospital was a victim of LockBit, triggering the group behind LockBit to post an apology, offer free decryption tools and allegedly expel the affiliate who hacked the hospital.

While rules may be in place, there is always potential for rogue users to target forbidden organisations.

The final rule in the list above is an interesting exception. According to the group, these countries are off limits because a high proportion of the group’s members were “born and grew up in the Soviet Union”, despite now being “located in the Netherlands”.