Explained | What is Project 2025 and how is it connected to Donald Trump?

IS IT CONNECTED TO THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION?

Yes and no.

The project, a collaboration of dozens of conservative organizations, is overseen by the Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think tank. The group is independent of Trump, a fact Project 2025 and Trump himself have emphasized.

But in practice, many of Trump's closest policy advisers and some of those who are taking high-ranking positions in his administration are heavily involved.

For instance, Russ Vought, Trump's incoming Office of Management and Budget director, has played a major role in Project 2025. He helped draft executive orders that would undermine civil service protections and make it easier for Trump to fire thousands of federal employees, according to sources with knowledge of the project's internal workings.

Other incoming administration officials who worked on the project include Tom Homan, Trump's incoming border czar; Brendan Carr, Trump's choice for chair of the Federal Communications Commission; and John Ratcliffe, Trump's CIA director-designate.