Explained | What is the humanitarian situation in war-torn Gaza?

Health and hospitals

The World Health Organization says most of the enclave's 36 hospitals have stopped working. Only 12 are partially functioning - six in the north and six in the south - and one, the Al Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, is considered to be minimally functional.

Dr. Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative for Gaza and the West Bank, said on Tuesday that more than 8,000 people needed to be referred outside Gaza for medical treatment.

He said some 6,000 people needed to be referred for war-related injuries and ailments, while 2,000 others suffered from cancer or serious chronic illnesses.

On March 3, WHO and its partners visited the Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda hospitals in northern Gaza to deliver supplies for the first time since the start of hostilities. Peeperkorn described the situation at Al-Awda Hospital as "particularly appalling" because one of the buildings had been destroyed.

"Both hospitals we visited represent the overall health system in Gaza - struggling to survive with small doses of aid keeping them barely functional enough to serve those most in need," said Dr Ahmed Dahir, head of the WHO Gaza sub-office.

"Both hospitals faced shortages of fuel, power, and specialized staff. Trauma cases constituted the majority of admissions."

At least 15 children have died over the past few days from malnutrition and dehydration at Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza, the health ministry in Gaza said on Sunday.

Most of WHO'S requests to visit northern Gaza to deliver supplies were denied in January, with only three out of 16 requests facilitated. No requests to carry out WHO-led missions to the north were facilitated last month, it said.