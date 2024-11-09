Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Explained | What is the point of a UN climate COP?

But as each year's summit has produced its own set of promises, plans and paperwork to chase, the rationale for these discussions can be hard to follow.
Reuters
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 10:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 10:05 IST
World newsExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us