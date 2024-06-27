Explained | What is the 'raw-dogging' flight trend

While the trend has caught on recently, it appears people have been doing it for some time now. GQ spoke to a 33-year-old staff writer who noted "I am a nervous flier and generally cannot focus on anything on a plane—movies, TV shows, books, articles, whatever—with any success." Stating that the flight map had been the writer's only in-flight entertainment for years, the individual added "For some reason I don't like processing new information when I'm in the air. I want to stick to things that are predictable and safe."

West's longest 'raw-dogging' venture has been a 21-hour flight from Australia's Perth to London. However, he stated that his practice stemmed from the frequent travel his work in the music industry necessitates. West also likened 'raw-dogging' a flight to meditation, saying "Visually, you are kind of impaired. You only get to look at the seat in front of you, to your right or left if you're at the window. All you hear is that drumming sound of the engine. It's just white noise."

The Londoner also noted that there are other benefits to 'raw-dogging' beyond the meditative value. West claimed his best ideas came from the time he spent staring at the flight map and thinking, like a good possibility for a new TikTok series. He further observed that the experience had left him refreshed.

He also noted that everyone tends to leave you alone when you're 'raw-dogging' a flight.