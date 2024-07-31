Explained | What taxes can UK finance minister Rachel Reeves raise in her first budget?

British finance minister Rachel Reeves plans to raise taxes when she presents her budget in three months' time, but her options are limited by her promise not to increase taxes paid by "working people". On Monday, Reeves said the Labour government, which won a landslide victory in the July 4 election, had inherited a hole in the public finances of 22 billion pounds ($28 billion).

She has warned that taxes would need to rise in the October 31 Budget, while sticking to Labour's manifesto commitment that not to raise the rates of income tax, national insurance, value-added tax or corporation tax.

Below are some of Reeves' options: