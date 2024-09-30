Explained | What to expect as Japan prepares for snap elections

The LDP, which has ruled Japan for almost all of the post-war era, currently holds 258 of 465 seats in the lower house.

Although the LDP saw its popularity hit a low of 25.5 per cent in June – the lowest since it regained power in 2012 – it remains the most popular party in a fragmented political landscape.

Some 31.3 per cent of respondents said they support the party, according to a poll by public broadcaster NHK conducted early September.

The main opposition is the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, which currently hold 99 seats. Its current approval rating stands at 6.6 per cent.

The conservative Japan Innovation Party, which has a stronghold in the Western city of Osaka, currently holds 45 seats, while the LDP's junior coalition partner Komeito has 32.