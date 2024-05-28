Explained | What to expect as US moves towards faster stock settlement

How is it going to be implemented?

Market participants, such as banks, custodians, asset managers and regulators were working over the weekend to ensure a smooth switch, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (Sifma) said.

A virtual command center has been created to monitor the implementation and communicate potential issues. Over 1,000 people will join multiple daily calls, said Tom Price, managing director at Sifma.

The conversion of the Depositary Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) to T+1 will be a central part of the shift to faster settlements, as it provides clearing and settlement services for Wall Street, but all market participants will have to adjust, from banks to asset managers and custodians.