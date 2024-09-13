Explained | What to know about North Korea's nuclear weapons programme

Seoul: North Korea has disclosed the first photos of a uranium enrichment site designed to produce weapons-grade fuel for its nuclear bombs.

Here's what we know about its growing nuclear arsenal.

Why is North Korea building nuclear weapons?

North Korea says its arsenal of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles to carry them are necessary to counter threats from the United States and its allies, which fought the North during the 1950-1953 Korean War.

Pyongyang also often touts the weapons as a matter of national prestige and proof of the country's power.

North Korea has the capability to deliver nuclear weapons on a variety of land-based missile systems, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) with ranges capable of targeting the continental United States, according to the US-based Arms Control Association.

Critics, including those in Washington and Seoul, say the weapons are destabilising, pose a threat to the North's neighbours, and divert resources away from the country's impoverished citizens.

The United Nations Security Council has passed multiple resolutions banning North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile development, though council members Russia and China have blocked new sanctions and called for existing ones to be rolled back.