Explained | What to know about Ukraine’s cross-border assault into Russia

Ukraine pressed ahead with its assault inside Russian territory Tuesday, a week into the biggest foreign incursion into the country since World War II.

While Russian military officials Tuesday insisted that the situation was under control, Aleksei Smirnov, acting governor of Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukraine mounted its incursion, warned that “the crisis has not yet been overcome.” And President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said Tuesday on social platform X that “our forces continue to advance in the Kursk region.”

Col. Roman Kostenko, a member of Ukraine’s parliament serving in the country’s military, told a local news outlet that the “advance is ongoing.”

The cross-border attack caught Russia by surprise and signified a shift in tactics for Ukraine more than two years after Moscow’s troops poured across Ukraine’s border in a full-scale invasion.

The rapid advance by Ukrainian forces has been an embarrassment for the Kremlin and aims to alter the narrative of the war at a time when Ukraine’s forces are stretched thin on the front lines of their own country.