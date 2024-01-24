Explained | What Turkey gained in delaying Sweden's NATO bid

Ankara: Turkey's parliament backed Sweden's NATO membership bid on Tuesday, clearing a last major hurdle toward enlarging the Western bloc after 20 months of delays that frustrated some of Ankara's allies and extracted some concessions.

In May 2022, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan raised objections to requests by Sweden and Finland to join the military alliance. The Nordic states made the bids after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey ratified Finland's bid in April 2023 but, along with NATO member Hungary, has kept Sweden waiting. Hungary has made no specific demands of Stockholm, but Turkey demanded Sweden take more steps to crack down on what Ankara sees as terrorists in its jurisdiction.

Here is a guide to what Stockholm, Helsinki, Washington and other NATO countries have done to address Ankara's concerns, marking what political analysts say are geopolitical victories for Erdogan even though ties with the West have been strained.