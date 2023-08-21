Explained | Where Trump stands with these 6 kinds of Republican voters

— The Moderate Establishment (14 per cent). Highly educated, affluent, socially moderate or even liberal and often outright Never Trump.

— The Traditional Conservatives (26 per cent). Old-fashioned economic and social conservatives who oppose abortion and prefer corporate tax cuts to new tariffs. They don’t love Trump, but they do support him.

— The Right Wing (26 per cent). They watch Fox News and Newsmax. They’re “very conservative.” They’re disproportionately evangelical. They believe America is on the brink of catastrophe. And they love Trump more than any other group.

— The Blue Collar Populists (12 per cent). They’re mostly Northern, socially moderate, economic populists who hold deeply conservative views on immigration. Not only do they back Trump, but he himself probably counted as one a decade ago.

— The Libertarian Conservatives (14 per cent). These disproportionately Western and Midwestern conservatives value small government. They’re relatively socially moderate and isolationist, and they’re on the lower end of Trump support compared with other groups.

— The Newcomers (8 per cent). They don’t look like Republicans. They’re young, diverse and moderate. But these disaffected voters like Democrats and the “woke” left even less.