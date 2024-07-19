Explained | Who are Yemen's Houthis and why are they claiming a drone attack on Tel Aviv?

The Houthis have waded into the Gaza conflict with attacks on shipping routes in the Red Sea as a show of support for the Palestinians and Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza.

They have also claimed attacks on ships they say are linked to Israel in the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea, the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.

The Houthi attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa.

While the militia has said it attacks only vessels with links to Israel, the United States and Britain, shipping industry sources say all ships could be at risk.

The US and Britain have retaliated with air strikes against the Houthis as part of international efforts to restore the free flow of trade along a key route between Europe and Asia that accounts for about 15 per cent of the world's shipping traffic.

The Houthis have said they will consider ending their missile and drone attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea only when Israel ends its "aggression" in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli resort city of Eilat on the Red Sea has also been a target of Houthi attacks, though Friday's attack is the first the group has claimed against Tel Aviv.