Explained | Who is attending and who is skipping Switzerland's Ukraine summit

Zurich: Around 90 states and organisations have confirmed their participation in a summit in Switzerland on June 15-16 that aims to create a pathway for peace in Ukraine.

Here is an overview of the major players attending the talks at the Buergenstock resort outside the city of Lucerne, as well as some notable absentees, including Russia and China.

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will use the talks to build support for Ukraine's position on three key themes surrounding Russia's February 2022 invasion: food security, nuclear safety and the release of all prisoners and deportees.

Zelenskyy pushed for the talks, organised by Bern at Ukraine's behest, to include a wide variety of countries. Switzerland invited more than 160 delegations.

Ukraine has said Moscow, which was not invited, could be invited to a future summit, albeit on Kyiv's terms.

RUSSIA Russian officials have repeatedly characterised the conference as pointless after it was announced in January.

Although Switzerland says Russia must be part of the peace process, it said Moscow was not invited because it had no interest in attending. Switzerland says the talks should "define a roadmap" on how to involve Russia and Ukraine in future.