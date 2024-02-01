Explained | Why are farmers protesting in Europe

WHY ARE IMPORTS A PROBLEM?

Large amounts of imports from Ukraine, for which the EU has waived quotas and duties since Russia's invasion, and renewed negotiations to conclude a trade deal between the EU and South American bloc Mercosur have fanned discontent about unfair competition in sugar, grain and meat.

The farmers resent the imports because they say they put pressure European prices while not meeting environmental standards imposed on EU farmers. The European Commission on Wednesday proposed to limit agricultural imports from Ukraine by introducing an "emergency brake" for the most sensitive products - poultry, eggs and sugar - but producers say the volume would still be too high.

WHY IS FALLOW LAND AN ISSUE?

Farmers also take issue with new EU subsidy rules, such as a requirement to leave 4% of farmland fallow.

They denounce excessive bureaucracy, which French farmers say their government compounds by over-complicating implementation. The Commission this week responded by exempting EU farmers for 2024 from the requirement to keep some of their land fallow - not using it for a period of time - while still receiving EU farm support payments, but they would need to instead grow crops without applying pesticides.

IMPACT OF DIESEL FUEL COST

In Germany and France, the EU's biggest agricultural producers, farmers have railed against plans to end subsidies or tax breaks on agricultural diesel. Greek farmers want a tax on diesel to be reduced.

Paris and Berlin have both relented to the pressure and rowed back on their plans.