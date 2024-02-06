Explained | Why California rains are good for drought and fuel for wildfires

How wet is it?

After severe drought conditions for most of this century, California is forecast to have its second wet year in a row, though not quite as wet as the exceptional precipitation of a year ago. (California's water year is measured from October to September, with 85 per cent of annual precipitation generally falling by April 1.)

As of Monday morning, precipitation in Northern California so far this year was only 85 per cent of its historic average, said Jay Lund, vice director for the Center for Watershed Sciences at the University of California, Davis.

In the southern part of the agricultural San Joaquin Valley, precipitation was a 65 per cent of the historic average.

"We won't really know how wet this year is going to be until late March," Lund said.