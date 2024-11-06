Explained | Why China's economy is more vulnerable to Trump tariffs this time

Low wages and pensions, high youth unemployment and a feeble social safety net leave China's household spending below 40% of GDP, about 20 percentage points behind the global average.

Boosting that requires either more debt or an overhaul of how national income is distributed, so that it benefits households at the expense of government and businesses. That could be achieved by changing how companies and households are taxed and how government spends the money, raising retirement, health and unemployment benefits and removing an internal passport system responsible for huge rural-urban inequalities, among other reforms. So far, however, authorities have focused on upgrading the export-reliant manufacturing sector instead, with remarkable success in electric vehicles, solar energy and batteries.

But this also prompted tariffs in the United States, Europe, Turkey and elsewhere.

China may be able to boost external sales in areas where its economy is extremely competitive, but has little control on external demand.