Explained | Why did Israel draw global condemnation after a cabinet minister’s proclamations at a holy site?

Ben-Gvir was seen in videos online singing songs at the holy site, the Temple Mount, where two ancient Jewish temples were located. The site is known to Muslims as the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the place from which the Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven.

The long-standing agreement governing the site is that Jews may visit but not pray there, and much of the international community does not recognize Israel's claim to east Jerusalem, where the site stands. "Our policy is to allow prayer," Ben-Gvir said in a video he posted.