Explained | Why is mpox an emergency again, and how worried should I be?

But in 2022, a WHO appeal for $34 million to fight mpox got no take-up from donors, and there was huge inequity in who had access to vaccine doses. African countries had no access to the two shots used in the global outbreak, made by Bavarian Nordic and KM Biologics.

Two years later, that remains the case, although there are efforts to change that, WHO said on Wednesday as it appealed for dose donations from countries with stockpiles. Africa CDC also said it has a plan to secure doses, without elaborating further, but stocks are currently limited.

How worried should I be?