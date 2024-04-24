Explained | Why the US voted to force TikTok to be sold or banned

Federal lawmakers turned their attention to forcing a sale of TikTok to a buyer that would be acceptable to the US government, under threat of a ban.

The mechanics of a ban would take aim at app stores, like those operated by Apple and Google: if they distributed or updated TikTok, the federal government could impose civil penalties on them. Internet hosting companies would also be barred from helping to distribute or maintain TikTok.

The push to force a TikTok sale has already generated speculation about potential buyers, including a group of investors brought together by a former Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin; large American corporations; or a coalition of private equity firms.

The sell-or-be-banned approach has raised concern among advocates for digital rights that the United States may be undermining its role in promoting an open and free internet that is not controlled by individual countries.

Previous legislative efforts had been more focused on a ban, including a bill that passed the House Foreign Affairs Committee in March 2023, granting a president the authority to ban the platform. (Courts had previously stopped a Trump administration effort to do this while it was trying to force a sale.)

In January 2023, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., introduced a bill to ban TikTok for all Americans after pushing for a measure, which passed in December 2022 as part of a spending package, that banned TikTok on devices issued by the federal government.

The most current proposal has been tied to efforts to deliver aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. The bill would require ByteDance to sell to an approved buyer, while extending the deadline for a sale from the original six months.