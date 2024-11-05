Explained | Why voters in a handful of swing states will decide the US presidential election

HOW CLOSE IS THIS ELECTION?

As close as it gets.

As of Oct. 16, according to a New York Times public poll tracker, all seven battleground states were in a virtual dead heat. Trump held a narrow 2-percentage-point lead in Arizona; the other six swing states were all within a point on average, the tracker showed.

The race appears even closer than the 2020 contest. That year, a shift of only 43,000 votes in three states - less than one-third of a percentage point of all voters nationwide - from Biden to Trump would have been enough for Trump to win reelection.

WHY IS PENNSYLVANIA SO IMPORTANT?

The simplest answer is that the state has 19 electoral votes, more than any other battleground.

Pennsylvania is widely seen as critical to either Harris' or Trump's chances of winning the White House and is considered the most likely "tipping point" state – the one that carries a candidate past 269 electoral votes.

If Harris loses Pennsylvania, she would need to carry either North Carolina or Georgia – two states that have voted Democratic a total of three times in the last four decades – to have any chance of prevailing.

Conversely, if Trump loses Pennsylvania, he would need to win either Wisconsin or Michigan, which have only voted for a Republican once since the 1980s - for Trump eight years ago.

Both campaigns have treated Pennsylvania as the most important state, with Harris and Trump spending more time there than in any other. The campaigns and their allies had spent $279.3 million in broadcast advertising in Pennsylvania through Oct. 7, more than $75 million ahead of second-place Michigan, according to the tracking firm AdImpact.