Explainer | What do we know about the Southwest engine cover problem?

Washington: An engine cowling on a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 fell off on Sunday during takeoff in Denver and struck the wing flap, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration to open an investigation.

Here's what we know about the incident so far.

What is an engine cowling cover?

An engine cowling is a protective covering that houses an airplane engine made of metal or composite material. The cowling is part of the nacelle, which is separate from the fuselage and houses the engine and other equipment such as fuel tanks or electrical systems.

An engine cowling reduces drag, increases speed and smoothes airflow, allowing for better engine cooling and protects engine controls. Cowlings are required to be resistant to extreme temperatures and heavy vibrations.

What did Southwest say?

The company said Southwest Flight 3695 returned to Denver International Airport and landed safely after experiencing a mechanical issue. "We apologize for the inconvenience of their delay, but place our highest priority on ultimate Safety for our Customers and Employees. Our Maintenance teams are reviewing the aircraft," Southwest said in a statement.