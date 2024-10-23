Turkey says some dead, injured after terror attack at state aviation site

<p>Turkey said on Wednesday that a deadly attack was carried out at the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) near Ankara, while media reported a loud explosion at the site and showed footage of an exchange of gunfire there.</p><p>"A terrorist attack was carried out against the TUSAS facilities in Kahramankazan, Ankara. Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media X.</p>.<p>The cause of the explosion and the subsequent gunfire remained unclear, with some media reports claiming a suicide attack had occurred. Emergency services were dispatched to the site, state-owned Anadolu Agency reported.</p><p>Television images showed a damaged gate and a nearby clash in a parking lot.</p><p>TUSAS is one of Turkey's most important defence and aviation companies. It produces KAAN, the country's first national combat aircraft, among other projects.</p>