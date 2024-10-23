Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Turkey says some dead, injured after terror attack at state aviation site

'A terrorist attack was carried out against the TUSAS facilities in Kahramankazan, Ankara. Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media X.
Reuters
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 14:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 14:26 IST
World newsTurkeyTerror attackExplosion

Follow us on :

Follow Us