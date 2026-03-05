Explosion reported near tanker off Kuwait, crew safe: UKMTO

<p>A tanker at anchor off Kuwait reported seeing a large explosion on its port side and was taking on water, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.</p><p>The master observed a small craft leaving the area following the explosion, which occurred 30 nautical miles (56 km) southeast of Kuwait's Mubarak Al Kabeer port in the Gulf, UKMTO said.</p>.Crew member killed after projectile hits MKD VYOM tanker off Oman.<p>"There is oil in the water coming from a cargo tank which could have some environmental impact, the vessel has taken on water, there are no fires reported and the crew are safe," it said in an advisory note.</p><p>Kuwait's interior ministry said in a later statement that the incident occurred outside the country's territorial waters, at least 60 km (37 miles) from Mubarak Al Kabeer port.</p>