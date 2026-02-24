Menu
Homeworld

Fact-check: Old video of Nepal stir shared as Mexico's violent protest after 'El Mencho' killing

The viral video dates back to September 2025 and was captured in Nepal
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 11:00 IST
Published 24 February 2026, 11:00 IST
World newsMexicoprotestFact-check

