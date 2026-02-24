<p>A video showing several vehicles and buildings engulfed in flames is viral on social media claiming that it shows violent riots that recently erupted in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mexico">Mexico </a>after the killing of most wanted cartel leader, 'El Mencho'. <br><br>One such post on X shared the video with the caption, “NEW: A cartel leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes aka “El Mencho was killed in Mexico, and his men flooded the streets, hospitals, airports, and other public places, causing mayhem.”<br><br>Links to the viral social media posts can be viewed <ins><a href="https://x.com/Megatron_ron/status/2025914044964598138">here</a></ins>, <ins><a href="https://x.com/SaffronSyndcate/status/2025920788885364957">here</a></ins>, and <ins><a href="https://x.com/War_Era_Files/status/2025974533820428493">here</a></ins>. <br><br>Mexico witnessed a surge of violence after security forces carried out an operation that resulted in the death of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as ‘El Mencho’, one of the country’s most-wanted cartel leaders.<br><br>However, the video is old and unrelated to the recent violent protests in Mexico.</p>.Not drug or money, but lover: How Mexican forces tracked down most wanted criminal 'El Mencho' .<p><strong>Verification <br></strong><br>A reverse image search of the viral picture shows that the viral video first surfaced on social media in 2025. The same video was the viral clip published on <ins><a href="https://www.facebook.com/reel/566775013125201">Facebook </a></ins>by an account named, SA News Sikkim on September 10, 2025. The caption read, “Nepal Protest Vehicles Torched Near Singha Durbar as Anger Erupts Over Social Media Ban.”<br><br>A post on X shared by an account <ins><a href="https://x.com/Burningnewslive/status/1966436942372798472">Burning News</a></ins> on September 12, 2025, also included visuals of the viral clip and noted that it shows Gen-Z protests in Nepal where vehicles, barricades and government offices were set on fire “leaving at least 31 protesters and 3 police officers dead with 253 injured.”</p>.<p>Another video uploaded on <ins><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TT0sKqY5V4k">YouTube</a></ins> by Lokantar TV on September 9, 2025, showed several other similar visuals from the protest that match with the viral clip. The video description in Hindi translates to, “Gen-Z Movement: Protesters enter Singha Durbar.” <br><br>A large-scale violent anti-corruption protests led by Gen-Z took place in Nepal in September 2025 that toppled the government. The viral clip captured those visuals, not the riots is Mexico. </p><p><strong>Conclusion</strong></p><p>The available evidence clearly establishes that the viral clip is from Nepal that was captured in 2025, it predates the recent spate of violence reported in Mexico now.</p>