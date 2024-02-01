JOIN US
Homeworld

Factory staff taken hostage by armed man in Turkey

Turkish authorities have not issued any statement on the incident.
Last Updated 01 February 2024, 16:20 IST

Ankara: Some staff at a Procter & Gamble (P&G) factory in northwestern Turkey have been taken hostage by an armed man apparently protesting against Israel's attacks on Gaza, Demiroren News Agency reported on Thursday.

An unidentified man carrying a gun entered the factory in Gebze industrial zone in Kocaeli province around 3 p.m. (1200 GMT), Demiroren said, adding that police rushed to the scene and were trying to persuade him to stand down.

The Kocaeli governor is on his way to the scene, according to private NTV. Turkish authorities have not issued any statement on the incident.

(Published 01 February 2024, 16:20 IST)
World newsTurkeyAbduction

