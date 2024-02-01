Factory staff taken hostage by armed man in Turkey

Ankara: Some staff at a Procter & Gamble (P&G) factory in northwestern Turkey have been taken hostage by an armed man apparently protesting against Israel's attacks on Gaza, Demiroren News Agency reported on Thursday.

An unidentified man carrying a gun entered the factory in Gebze industrial zone in Kocaeli province around 3 p.m. (1200 GMT), Demiroren said, adding that police rushed to the scene and were trying to persuade him to stand down.